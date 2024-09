News From Law.com

Norfolk Southern Corp.'s top lawyer Nabanita Nag and CEO Alan Shaw have been fired by the rail carrier's board of directors, the company confirmed late Wednesday. The terminations are the result of an outside counsel investigation into allegations of misconduct by Shaw, specifically engaging in a consensual relationship with Nag in violation of the company's code of ethics and company policy.

September 11, 2024, 8:22 PM