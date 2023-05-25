New Suit - Product Liability

Rogers Manufacturing was slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Cozen O'Connor and Watts Donovan Tilley & Carson on behalf of Norfolk & Dedham Mutual Fire Insurance, pursues subrogation claims on behalf of poultry farmers who work with Tyson Foods. According to the complaint, the roofs of the farmers' poultry houses collapsed in a 2021 winter storm due to allegedly defective wooden roof trusses manufactured by the defendant. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00484, Norfolk & Dedham Mutual Fire Insurance Co. v. Rogers Manufacturing Corp.

Insurance

May 25, 2023, 7:59 PM

Norfolk & Dedham Mutual Fire Insurance Company

Watts, Donovan, Tilley & Carson, P.A.

Cozen O'Connor

Rogers Manufacturing Corporation

nature of claim: 385/over property damage arising from an allegedly faulty product