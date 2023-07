Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Sweeney & Sheehan on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against 7-Eleven, the popular convenience store chain, and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Stark & Stark on behalf of an individual who contends that he was assaulted by a 7-Eleven employee. The case is 3:23-cv-03721, Norflett v. 7-Eleven, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 12, 2023, 1:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Wayne C Norflett

defendants

7-Eleven, Inc.

ABC Corporations 1-10 (fictitious designations)

John Does 1-10 (Fictitious Designations)

Richard Roes 1-10 (fictitious designations)

XYZ Security Company 1-10 ( Fictitious Designations)

defendant counsels

Sweeney Sheehan

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims