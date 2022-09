Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Phelps Dunbar on Tuesday removed an employment lawsuit against the McComb Police Department to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorneys Casen W. Choate and LeeAnn Slipher on behalf of Deputy Chief of Police Rodney Nordstrom, who was allegedly harassed and demoted in retaliation for reporting deficiencies in the department's paperwork. The case is 5:22-cv-00077, Nordstrom v. City of McComb et al.

Government

September 07, 2022, 5:20 PM