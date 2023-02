Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Bon Appetit Management Co. and the Compass Group to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Parker & Minne. The case is 4:23-cv-00703, Nordman et al. v. Bon Appetit Management Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 16, 2023, 7:16 PM