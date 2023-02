Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Compass Group, a large UK food services company, and Bon Appetit Management Co. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Parker & Minne, arises from the alleged failure to provide mandatory meal breaks or pay overtime wages and other labor law violations. The case is 3:23-cv-00703, Nordman et al v. Bon Appetit Management Co. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 16, 2023, 4:50 PM