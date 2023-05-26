New Suit - Trademark

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease filed a trademark lawsuit Thursday in California Northern District Court over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. The suit, brought on behalf of vitamins and supplement provider Nordic Naturals Inc., pursues claims against unidentified e-commerce operators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02606, Nordic Naturals, Inc. v. John Does 1-50, individually or as corporate/business entities.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 4:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Nordic Naturals, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease

defendants

John Does 1-50, individually or as corporate/business entities

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims