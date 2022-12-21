Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Vinson & Elkins and Spector Gadon & Rosen have entered appearances for Republic First Bancorp Inc. and its top officers in a pending securities lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 13 in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court by Ballard Spahr and Sullivan & Cromwell on behalf of Gregory B. Braca, Philip A. Norcross and other plaintiffs, accuses the defendants of violating Pennsylvania law and the company's bylaws by depriving company shareholders of their right to nominate directors and engage in a proxy fight. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul S. Diamond, is 2:22-cv-04953, Norcross, III et al v. Republic First Bankcorp, Inc. et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 21, 2022, 8:16 AM