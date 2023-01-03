Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Davis Wright Tremaine on Tuesday removed a biometric privacy class action against Jacksons Food Stores to Oregon District Court. The complaint was filed by Bursor & Fisher and Larkins Vacura Kayser on behalf of customers who assert that the defendant uses surveillance cameras with facial recognition technology which is susceptible to misidentifying people of color as shoplifters. The suit further asserts that use of such technology violates a Portland city ordinance banning its use in public spaces. The case is 3:23-cv-00005, Norby et al v. Jacksons Food Stores, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 03, 2023, 6:22 PM