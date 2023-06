Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a medical malpractice lawsuit against Quest Diagnostics to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Hodes Milman LLP on behalf of a plaintiff claiming chronic nerve injury. The case is 8:23-cv-01049, Nora Mansour v. Quest Diagnostics, Inc. et al.

Health Care

June 14, 2023, 8:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Nora Mansour

Plaintiffs

Hodes Milman Ikuta LLP

defendants

Quest Diagnostics, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 362/for medical malpractice claims