New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Molson Coors Beverage was hit with a consumer class action Tuesday in Illinois Northern District Court over the marketing of its Topo Chico brand ranch water hard seltzer containing '100% agave & real lime juice and spiked sparkling water.' The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product's labeling is misleading as the ingredient list fails to list tequila and adds a sweetener in the form of 'agave syrup,' thus classifying the drink as a flavored beer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07010, Nootens v. Molson Coors Beverage Company.