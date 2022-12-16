Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Lewis & Bockius on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Becton Dickinson, a medical device maker, and William Sigmund to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Webber McGill on behalf of Hooman Noorchashm, who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about the defendant's sterilization containers. According to the complaint, the defendant recalled the containers about seven weeks after firing the plaintiff. The case is 2:22-cv-07358, Noorchashm v. Becton Dickinson and Co. et al.

Health Care

December 16, 2022, 6:17 PM