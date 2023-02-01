Who Got The Work

Kristen W. Broz of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Noorio Innovations Ltd. in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Dec. 30 in Virginia Eastern District Court by Culpepper IP and Hyland Law on behalf of Nooie LLC, a seller of consumer household goods, accuses Noorio Innovations of selling counterfeit products through its Amazon storefront. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, is 1:22-cv-01469, Nooie LLC v. Noorio Innovations Limited.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 01, 2023, 7:12 AM