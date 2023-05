News From Law.com

Public kiosks that allow people to attend their virtual court hearings have opened in areas across Texas, as a nonprofit launches a statewide pilot that they hope to expand. The kiosks—which consist of a computer, a printer/scanner and access to someone who can help—have so far been installed in community centers, shelters and libraries.

Texas

May 02, 2023, 12:49 PM

