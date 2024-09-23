Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partner Kimare S. Dyer has entered an appearance for Barbae Miami LLC d/b/a Glow UP By Vanessa and Vanessa Diaz De Arce in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Higbee & Associates on behalf of photographer Julia Noni, accuses the defendants of the unauthorized display of the plaintiff's photograph on its social media page. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-23049, Noni v. Barbae Miami, LLC.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
September 23, 2024, 9:06 AM