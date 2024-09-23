Who Got The Work

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer partner Kimare S. Dyer has entered an appearance for Barbae Miami LLC d/b/a Glow UP By Vanessa and Vanessa Diaz De Arce in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The suit, filed Aug. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Higbee & Associates on behalf of photographer Julia Noni, accuses the defendants of the unauthorized display of the plaintiff's photograph on its social media page. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore, is 1:24-cv-23049, Noni v. Barbae Miami, LLC.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2024, 9:06 AM

Plaintiffs

Julia Noni

Plaintiffs

The Law Firm Of Higbee And Associates

Defendants

Barbae Miami, LLC

Barbae Miami, LLC d/b/a Glow UP By Vanessa

Does 1-10, inclusive

Vanessa Diaz De Arce

defendant counsels

Quintairos, Prieto, Wood & Boyer

Nature of Claim: 820/over copyright claims