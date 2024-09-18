Nonequity Tiers Are Growing, but These Big Firms Say Path to...

News From Law.com

The path from first-year associate to equity partner in a Big Law firm can range from seven years to almost double that, depending on the firm, though most firms sit somewhere in between. There is a great deal of standardization in Big Law (associate salary scales, top-end partner pay, and leadership structures are a few that follow a similar path from firm to firm), etc), but as the time frame for making partner elongates, some firms see value in moving their people through earlier while others feel more comfortable with a longer, more steady build.

Legal Services - Large Law

September 18, 2024, 3:35 PM