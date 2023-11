News From Law.com

A new proposed class action lawsuit is targeting fast-food chain Wahlburgers and its pickle manufacturers—alleging the company's products are labeled as "preservative-free," when they actually contain shelf-stabilizer sodium benzoate. The complaint, filed in Erie County and surfaced by Law.com Radar, alleges false advertising by Wahlburgers I, ARKK Food Co. and Patriot Pickle Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 20, 2023, 11:53 AM

nature of claim: /