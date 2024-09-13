Noncompete, Trade Secrets at Center of Employment Legal Batt...

News From Law.com

A legal battle is ensuing between two canine training companies over the alleged theft of trade secrets. The defendant, Allyson Salzer, is a former employee of the plaintiff, Beyond the Dog LLC, the complaint said. After leaving her position at Beyond the Dog, Salzer formed her own company, Canine Behavioral Blueprints LLC, in Connecticut, the complaint said. However, the plaintiff alleged Salzer violated the noncompete agreement that barred her from competing with Beyond the Dog, soliciting its employees and customers, and disclosing trade secrets.

Connecticut

September 13, 2024, 4:05 PM