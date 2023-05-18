Nonbillable Hours: Attorneys Give a Couple of Hours on a Sat...

News From Law.com

Georgia lawyers looking to give back to the community have an opportunity to conduct free legal consultations this weekend at a law clinic hosted by the Gate City Bar Association on Saturday, May 20 at Greenbriar Mall in southwest Atlanta. During the event that's slated to run from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., lawyers will provide participants information surrounding criminal and family law, as well as probate estate planning. But organizers are still looking to expand the consultations to include additional legal areas with the help of more lawyer volunteers.

May 18, 2023, 9:30 AM

