New Suit - Contract

Live Nation Entertainment, professional rappers Tremani Bartlett p/k/a Polo G and Herbert Randall Wright p/k/a G Herbo were slapped with a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Middle District Court. The court case, brought by attorney Edwin Prado-Galarza and DMRA Law on behalf of NoNaNi Entertainment LLC, accuses defendants of failing to promote adequately and advertise their participation in a festival performance which resulted in plaintiff's cancellation of the event. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01829, NoNaNi Entertainment, LLC. v. Live Nation Worldwide, Inc. et al.