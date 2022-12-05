Nominee for San Franciscos Top Federal Prosecutor Reveals $1...

News From Law.com

Ismail "Izzy" Ramsey, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the U.S. Attorney's Office in California's Northern District, earned $1.4 million from the Berkeley law firm he co-founded more than 16 years ago, according to a public disclosure report. Ramsey specializes in white-collar and general criminal defense at the boutique Ramsey & Ehrlich. If confirmed, he will return to the federal prosecutor's office where he served as assistant U.S. attorney from 1999 to 2003.

California

December 05, 2022, 2:52 PM