Removed To Federal Court

Google removed a digital privacy class action to Louisiana Eastern District Court on Friday. The suit, filed by Madro Bandaries PLC and Stag Liuzza LLC, accuses Google of unlawfully collecting the class members' facial scans based on photographs that were uploaded to Google Photos without notice or consent. Google is represented by Perkins Coie and Forman Watkins & Krutz. The case is 2:22-cv-03581, Nomey et al v. Google LLC.