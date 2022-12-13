New Suit - Product Liability

Novartis, a Swiss-based pharmaceutical company, was slapped with a product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Maryland District Court over the company's Beovu treatment for age-related macular degeneration. The suit was brought by Ketterer, Browne & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff who alleges that he suffered severe side effects and vision loss as a result of the treatment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03204, Noll v. Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

December 13, 2022, 3:10 PM