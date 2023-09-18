Ford Motor Co., Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, and Adient US LLC have retained attorneys from Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso; Grove, Holmstrand & Delk; and Thomas Combs & Spann, respectively, to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed July 28 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Bordas & Bordas on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries due to a defective motor vehicle seat. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, is 5:23-cv-00266, Nolan v. Ford Motor Company et al.
Automotive
September 18, 2023, 9:27 AM