Who Got The Work

Ford Motor Co., Lear, a global supplier of automotive seating and electrical systems, and Adient US LLC have retained attorneys from Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso; Grove, Holmstrand & Delk; and Thomas Combs & Spann, respectively, to fight a pending product liability lawsuit. The action was filed July 28 in West Virginia Northern District Court by Bordas & Bordas on behalf of a plaintiff claiming injuries due to a defective motor vehicle seat. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey, is 5:23-cv-00266, Nolan v. Ford Motor Company et al.

Automotive

September 18, 2023, 9:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Edward J. Nolan, III

Plaintiffs

Bordas & Bordas, PLLC

defendants

Ford Motor Company

Lear Corporation

Magna International, Inc.

Adient US LLC

Faurecia USA Holdings, Inc.

Johnson Controls North America Products, LLC

defendant counsels

Thomas Combs Spann

Flaherty Sensabaugh & Bonasso

Grove, Holmstrand & Delk, PLLC

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims