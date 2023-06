New Suit - Employment

FirstEnergy, an electric utility headquartered in Akron, Ohio, and EverStaff were sued Thursday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Sidney L. Gold & Associates on behalf of a plaintiff claiming pregnancy bias and breaches of the FMLA amid COVID-19. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:23-cv-02302, Nolan v. Firstenergy Corp. et al.

June 15, 2023, 6:30 PM

Samantha Nolan

Sidney L. Gold & Associates, PC

Firstenergy Corp.

Everstaff, LLC

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination