Who Got The Work

Jeremy A. Tigan and Jack B. Blumenfeld of Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell have entered appearances for Amazon.com in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The suit, which asserts 15 patents, was filed Oct. 31 in Delaware District Court by Farnan LLP; McKool Smith; and Alston & Bird on behalf of Nokia Technologies Oy. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Gregory B. Williams, is 1:23-cv-01236, Nokia Technologies Oy v. Amazon.com, Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

December 15, 2023, 9:59 AM

