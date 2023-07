Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cole Scott & Kissane on Monday removed a wage-and-hour class action against Integro Professional Services to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Jonathan S. Minick PA. The case is 1:23-cv-22658, Noel v. Integro Professional Services LLC.

Florida

July 17, 2023, 4:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Tyrell Noel

defendants

Integro Professional Services, LLC

defendant counsels

Cole, Scott & Kissane

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations