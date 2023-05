Who Got The Work

Freeman, Mathis & Gary partner A. Neil Hartzell has entered an appearance for Kathleen A. Reagan in a pending lawsuit. The case, which was filed pro se by Arnold A. Noel on April 4 in Massachusetts District Court, pursues claims that the defendants failed to notify of a court hearing in an underlying case. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns, is 1:23-cv-10716, Noel v. Hartzell et al.

Massachusetts

May 19, 2023, 10:49 AM

Plaintiffs

Arnold A Noel

defendants

Kathleen A Reagan

Mark Coven

Neil Hartzell

defendant counsels

Freeman, Mathis & Gary

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation