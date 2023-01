New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Honda Motor and American Honda Motor Co. were hit with a consumer class action Monday in California Central District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, contends that certain Honda Odyssey and Acura vehicles have defective auto-idle stop systems which cause them to become immobile without warning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00109, Nock v. Honda Motor Company, Ltd. et al.