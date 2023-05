News From Law.com

Forty-Nine Attorneys General accused Avid Telecom of sending billions of illegal robocalls to millions of people, violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Telemarketing Sales Rule and other telemarketing and consumer laws. Between December 2018 and January 2023, Michael D. Lansky LLC, which does business as Avid Telecom, sent more than 24.5 billion calls, the Attorneys General claimed. But the defendants deny any wrongdoing.

May 24, 2023, 4:46 PM

