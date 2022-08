Who Got The Work

Timothy M. Barbetta of Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete has entered an appearance for Cheesecake Factory in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage violations. The action was filed July 11 in New York Eastern District Court by Michael P. Pappas Law Firm on behalf of Keith Noble. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert, is 2:22-cv-04036, Noble v. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

August 27, 2022, 3:00 PM