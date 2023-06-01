New Suit - Trade Secrets

McGuireWoods filed a trade secret lawsuit against Caroline Hurd, a senior executive for Safeware, a safety equipment provider, in Maryland District Court on Thursday. The complaint was filed on behalf of Noble Supply & Logistics, an industrial equipment provider, which asserts that its former employee, Hurd, misappropriated company information such as product pricing and clientele information by forwarding company emails to her personal email weeks before resigning and accepting an executive position with Safeware. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01476, Noble Supply & Logistics, LLC v. Hurd.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 01, 2023, 3:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Noble Supply & Logistics, LLC

Plaintiffs

McGuireWoods

defendants

Caroline Hurd

nature of claim: 880/