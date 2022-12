New Suit - Patent

Colgate-Palmolive, Target and Walmart were hit with a patent infringement lawsuit on Friday in Maryland District Court. The suit, brought by DNL Zito Castellano on behalf of Noble Innovations, alleges that Colgate's 'Wisp' toothbrush infringes the plaintiff's patents. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-03373, Noble Innovations NC LLC v. Colgate-Palmolive Co. et al.