Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Sidley Austin have entered appearances for South Florida Stadium and Best Crowd Management, respectively, in a pending negligence class action. The case was filed July 19 in Florida Southern District Court by Varnell & Warick on behalf of individuals who paid for tickets for the soccer match but were denied entry. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate crowd control measures, security protocols and ticket verification processes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:24-cv-22751, Nobel v. South Florida Stadium LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 02, 2024, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Das Nobel

Plaintiffs

Varnell And Warwick PA

Phelps Dunbar

Defendants

Best Crowd Management, Inc.

Confederacion Sudamericana De Futbol

Confederacion Sudamericana De Futbol d/b/a Conmebol

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football

Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football d/b/a Concacaf

South Florida Stadium LLC

South Florida Stadium LLC d/b/a Hard Rock Stadium

defendant counsels

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

Sidley Austin

Bilzin Sumberg Baena Price & Axelrod

Latham & Watkins

Nature of Claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct