Attorneys from Latham & Watkins and Sidley Austin have entered appearances for South Florida Stadium and Best Crowd Management, respectively, in a pending negligence class action. The case was filed July 19 in Florida Southern District Court by Varnell & Warick on behalf of individuals who paid for tickets for the soccer match but were denied entry. The suit accuses the defendants of failing to implement adequate crowd control measures, security protocols and ticket verification processes. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom, is 1:24-cv-22751, Nobel v. South Florida Stadium LLC et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
September 02, 2024, 9:00 AM