No Way! Lawyers Criticize Ruling That Split Federal Courts R...

News From Law.com

Lawyers following a First Amendment case before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit are raising alarms over its treatment of the editorial content rights of the nation's largest social media platforms. The Fifth Circuit, in NetChoice v. Paxton, upheld a Texas law, HB 20, that in many ways disrupts the ability of social media platforms, including Twitter and Meta, from moderating hate speech and other forms of speech that violate their codes of conduct. The mission of NetChoice, a nonprofit organization representing many internet platforms, is to make the internet safe for free enterprise and free expression.

Government

September 19, 2022, 4:44 PM