No Valid Reorganization Purpose: Judge Dismisses 3M Units Ea...

An Indianapolis judge on Friday dismissed the bankruptcy 3M unit Aearo Technologies, aimed at resolving 230,000 lawsuits over its combat earplugs. U.S. Chief Bankruptcy Judge Jeffrey Graham found the Chapter 11 case had no "valid reorganization purpose," and that Aearo was "financially healthy." "These cases were and are a litigation management tactic and not a rehabilitative effort," Graham wrote. 3M, which is in settlement negotiations in the earplug multidistrict litigation, said it would consider appealing the decision.

June 09, 2023, 5:11 PM

