No to Older Judges: Texas Voters Reject Measure to Allow Ret...

Proposition 13 providing a constitutional amendment—to increase the mandatory retirement age for Texas state justices and judges from 75 to 79—was soundly rejected. The unofficial results of the Secretary of State report 931,115 votes for, and 1,564,688 votes against, or a 62.7% margin against the amendment. Of the 14 propositions on the statewide ballot, the mandatory age retirement increase was the only one rejected by voters, even though media outlets that made recommendations were generally in support.

November 08, 2023, 9:49 AM

