No-Tell Motel?: Hilton Hotel Brands Hit With Allegations of ...

Schulte Hospitality Group and the Hilton hotel empire are facing a lawsuit from more than a dozen current and former employees, alleging one Hampton Inn in New York has violated the Trafficking Victims Protection Act by allowing sex work and other criminal activity to flourish unchecked. The complaint, filed Wednesday in Westchester County, alleges plaintiffs were subject to "the most extreme forms of workplace sexual harassment imaginable" at the hotel in Elmsford, NY while management did nothing to discourage criminal conduct.

New York

June 13, 2024, 5:00 PM

