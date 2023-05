News From Law.com

The Eastern District Court of Pennsylvania denied Mars Wrigley Confectionary's motion to dismiss claims of false imprisonment, infliction of emotional distress, recklessness, and punitive damages brought by Louis Torres Crespo, who had been trapped in a chocolate tank for six hours, after determining the claims were sufficiently pleaded.

Pennsylvania

May 18, 2023, 5:20 PM

