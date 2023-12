News From Law.com

General counsels say that while firms often send bills in a timely manner, they will delay payment if a law firm sends them a surprise bill or higher bills than they expect because they're trying to ramp up collections to close out the year. General counsels agree that if there's one thing they don't like, it's surprises.

December 26, 2023, 4:00 AM

