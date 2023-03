News From Law.com

In a published opinion, the New Jersey Appellate Division affirmed the denial of defendants' motion to enforce a settlement agreement reached in voluntary mediation—both courts held that, according to the N.J. Supreme Court opinion "Willingboro Mall v. 240/242 Franklin Ave.," no agreement was reached because the parties did not sign the agreement before the conclusion of mediation.

