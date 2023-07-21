No Refunds: Court Calls for Backup in Weighing University Tu...

News From Law.com

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has asked the Texas Supreme Court whether a Texas law retroactively protecting state universities from pandemic-related tuition disputes is constitutional. In the past, the Fifth Circuit ruled in favor of student lawsuits that sued over tuition fees based on the lack of in-class instruction during the COVID-19 lockdown. But an issued raised in the current case, Hogan v. Southern Methodist Univ., forced the court to take pause and defer to the state's highest court. Luke Hogan, on behalf of a putative class of students, sued Southern Methodist for refusing to refund tuition and fees after the university switched to remote instruction.

July 21, 2023

