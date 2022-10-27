No Reason to Delay Sen. Lindsey Grahams Grand Jury Testimony...

News From Law.com

The Georgia prosecutor overseeing a grand jury investigation into the 2020 general elections in that state urged the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to reject GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham's request to delay his testimony because he faces "no danger of harm." "The Eleventh Circuit has approved an orderly process of questioning proposed by the district court, wherein Senator Graham is immune from questioning regarding legislative activities and can resolve any future disputes under supervision of the federal courts," wrote district attorney Fani Willis.

October 27, 2022, 6:16 PM