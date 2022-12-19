No Pay: Lawyers Ordered to Return Fees Received for Represen...

News From Law.com

The former attorneys for a disgraced lawyer who stole a fortune from his clients were denied their request for attorney fees and ordered to return fees earned prior to a bankruptcy filing. Christopher John Pettit, currently being detained in the Karnes City Detention Facility on a federal indictment, surrendered his law license earlier this year after the State Bar of Texas was made aware of numerous state court judgments against him that were brought by former clients whose funds were stolen. Pettit absconded with millions of dollars to purchase luxury homes and other valuable goods and services.

December 19, 2022, 4:13 PM