No Ones Talking as Law Firm Resolves Sexual Harassment Suit ...

A sexual harassment suit against New Jersey law firm Scarinci Hollenbeck has come to an end, and neither side is saying anything about what led to its dismissal. The lawyer for Scarinci Hollenbeck and name partners Donald Scarinci and Kenneth Hollenbeck said in a stipulation of dismissal filed Tuesday that he had agreed with counsel for former office manager Gina Giardina to dismiss all claims with prejudice, without payment of costs. Lawyers on the case were not saying if the settlement included any compensation.

August 30, 2022, 2:49 PM