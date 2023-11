News From Law.com

Joe Fried's journey to becoming one of the top truck-crash lawyers in the nation started in college, when he worked as a police officer in Atlanta, first at Georgia Tech and then with Fulton County. Fried joined the Fulton Police Department at age 20 1/2, the minimum age for that group, and spent six years as a cop. After getting his bachelor's degree from Oglethorpe University, he left law enforcement to get his law degree from the University of Georgia.

Automotive

November 03, 2023, 1:56 PM

