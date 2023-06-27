No One—Not Even the High Court—Seems to Agree on ERCOT L...

News From Law.com

The Texas Supreme Court, in conclusions as deeply divided as the state, stymied any judicial remedy by declaring the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, has sovereign immunity. A bare majority of five justices cloaked the private entity in the armor of government immunity, and two justices co-wrote a lengthy dissent, joined by two other justices, to say none of the factors raised by the majority "supports the monumental alteration of the crucial concept of sovereign immunity the court announces today."

June 27, 2023, 5:42 PM

