News From Law.com

Five former Gannett employees have filed a class action complaint against the media tycoon, accusing it of implementing a reverse discrimination policy and allegedly terminating non-minority staff and hiring diverse, less-qualified individuals to achieve inclusion quotas. This complaint was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Aug. 18.

Georgia

August 22, 2023, 4:24 PM

