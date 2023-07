News From Law.com

A judge has dismissed a federal lawsuit filed by a Georgia woman who claimed she was a victim of an illegal police search in which her private parts were exposed and touched. In his order Thursday, Judge William T. Moore Jr. of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia in Savannah granted the parties' request and dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning it can't be brought forward again.

July 07, 2023, 4:04 PM

