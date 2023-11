News From Law.com

The New Jersey Appellate Division reversed the Bergen County Superior Court's denial of a motion to dismiss and to compel arbitration in a complex business dispute, finding that the plaintiff company agreed to arbitrate. "That the Dreamfood clause does not mention specifically that the signatories were waiving a jury trial does not preclude its enforcement," Judge Allison Accurso wrote.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 20, 2023, 11:11 AM

nature of claim: /